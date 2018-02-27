Houston County student threatened to 'blow up and shoot up' school, police say

A Houston County schools student was arrested Tuesday after threatening to "blow up and shoot up the school," Warner Robins police said in a news release.
The 16-year-old admitted to making the threats, which included shooting a specific teacher at the Houston County Crossroads Center, the news release said.
The student, who did not readily have means to carry out the threats, is charged with two felony counts of terroristic threats and acts, the news release said.
Principal Ronnie Walker notified parents of the incident Tuesday afternoon.
The gender of the student was not mentioned in the news release.
The incident is among more than a dozen similar ones that have occurred in Georgia schools since 17 students were slain at a Florida high school Feb. 14.
