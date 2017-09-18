Macon’s latest shooting came after victim’s car was pelted with rocks

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies have another shooting to investigate after a violent weekend that killed one man and injured several others.

Just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday, a person was shot at Bowden Homes at 2301 Houston Ave.

Gary Webb, 43, of Macon, was driving down Cedar Street when some young people started throwing rocks at his car.

Webb pulled into the parking lot of Bowden Homes and was confronted by a group of men as he was looking for the rock throwers and their parents, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

He reportedly had a knife when he was chasing the kids, the release stated.

Webb was hit in the face and he started running from the group when he heard a gunshot.

Webb was wounded in the torso area and was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was treated and released.

Bibb sheriff’s deputies detained Gerrod Prater, 34, at the scene and determined he had an active warrant out of Houston County. He was arrested on a charge unrelated to the shooting.

Officers were already investigating several shootings and a cutting between late Saturday and early Sunday.

The violence began Saturday just before 7 p.m. with a cutting on Wilson Place off Log Cabin Drive near Sam’s Club.

Overnight, the violence escalated with deputies investigating several shootings in multiple neighborhoods, including a house that was shot up in the 2600 block of Andy Drive.

Just before midnight in the 2800 block of Walmar Drive, Tecovelin Starling, 36, and Emmanuel Stroud Jr., 24, were walking when someone started shooting, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Stroud was shot in the abdomen and died about six hours later in the ICU at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Starling was hit in the left leg and was stable at the Macon hospital.

Stroud’s father, Emmanuel Stroud Sr., 57, was found dead July 13 next to an abandoned house on Clark Street in Bloomfield.

Just before 1 a.m. and closer to downtown, two people were shot at a party in the 500 block of Hatcher Place, which is between Houston Avenue and Second Street near Bowden homes.

Rashaad Robinson, 30, and Tyrone Collins, 27, and Chidica Collins, 35, were wounded in that shooting.

Robinson was grazed on the back and left elbow, while Tyrone Collins was hit in the left thigh and Chidica Collins was grazed on the left thigh and right foot.

All three were listed in stable condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

On Ibex Street near Broadway and Eisenhower, 33-year-old Travis Brown was shot in the left side of his face just before 3:30 am.

He was in stable condition.

According to Macon-Bibb 911, a 16-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted, but it was not immediately known if it was an accident.

Bibb sheriff’s investigators are trying to determine whether any of the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.