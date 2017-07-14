Human remains identified as missing Macon man

The discovery of human remains has ended a Macon family’s search for a missing loved one and launched a murder investigation.
Emmanuel Stroud Sr., 57, was reported missing June 23 and his car was found at the end of a road in west Macon.
Friday, a forensic examination concluded it was Stroud who was found in Bloomfield with a gunshot wound in the left side, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Stroud’s body was discovered next to an abandoned house at 3555 Clark Street as tree trimmers were working on the short street of Bloomfield Drive.
“It’s being investigated as a homicide,” said Lt. Randy Gonzalez, of the sheriff’s public affairs office.
Investigators began to suspect foul play when Stroud’s early 2000’s model silver Nissan Sentra was parked at the end of Pershing Avenue, hear the Harrison Road Wal-Mart.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments