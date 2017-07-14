Bibb sheriff's crime scene investigators suit up to gather decomposing human remains Thursday on Clark Street.
Bibb sheriff's crime scene investigators suit up to gather decomposing human remains Thursday on Clark Street. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Bibb sheriff's crime scene investigators suit up to gather decomposing human remains Thursday on Clark Street. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Crime

July 14, 2017 5:02 PM

Human remains identified as missing Macon man

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

The discovery of human remains has ended a Macon family’s search for a missing loved one and launched a murder investigation.

Emmanuel Stroud Sr., 57, was reported missing June 23 and his car was found at the end of a road in west Macon.

Friday, a forensic examination concluded it was Stroud who was found in Bloomfield with a gunshot wound in the left side, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Stroud’s body was discovered next to an abandoned house at 3555 Clark Street as tree trimmers were working on the short street of Bloomfield Drive.

“It’s being investigated as a homicide,” said Lt. Randy Gonzalez, of the sheriff’s public affairs office.

Investigators began to suspect foul play when Stroud’s early 2000’s model silver Nissan Sentra was parked at the end of Pershing Avenue, hear the Harrison Road Wal-Mart.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'You always can challenge yourself to do better,' new DA says

'You always can challenge yourself to do better,' new DA says 2:14

'You always can challenge yourself to do better,' new DA says
Tree trimmers find body in Bloomfield 1:36

Tree trimmers find body in Bloomfield
Man charged in Macon killing has cancer, attorney says 2:17

Man charged in Macon killing has cancer, attorney says

View More Video