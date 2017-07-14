New clues released as officers try to identify body found by tree trimming crew

Human remains discovered Thursday in Bloomfield will soon be examined by forensic pathologists.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the body discovered by a tree trimming crew on Clark Street was taken to the GBI Crime Lab early Friday morning.
The decomposed body was lying next to a vacant house at 3555 Clark Street, which runs off of Bloomfield Drive in the College Hill sector.
Thursday evening, the Bibb County sheriff’s office issued a news release stating the body was clothed in a shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes with white soles.
Investigators specializing in missing persons cases were on the street shortly after the remains were discovered at about 1130 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators could not immediately determine if the remains were male or female, he said.
Bibb sheriff’s public affairs Lt. Randy Gonzalez said it was too early to say whether foul play is expected, but the forensic examination will help answer some of those questions.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Saturday’s Telegraph.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments