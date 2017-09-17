Three separate shootings in Macon leave six injured

Three shootings in Macon late Saturday and early Sunday left six people injured, including one critically.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release, the first happened shortly before midnight in the 2800 block of Walmar Drive.

Tecovelin Starling, 36, and Emmanuel Stroud Jr., 24, both of Macon, were walking on Walmar when an unknown person started shooting, the release stated. Starling was struck in the left leg and Stroud was struck in the abdomen and left side of his head.

Both were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where Starling is listed in stable condition and Stroud is listed in critical condition.

At approximately 1 a.m., three people were shot at a party in the 500 block of Hatcher Place. Rashaad Robinson, 30, Tyrone Collins, 27, and Chidica Collins, 35, all of Macon, were all struck. They are listed in stable condition at Navicent.

The third shootings happened on Ibex Street just before 3:30 a.m., which is close to Hatcher Place. Travis Brown, 33, of Macon, was walking on Ibex when he was shot in the left side of his face. He is listed in stable condition at Navicent.

The releases on the three incidents did not state whether any are believed to be related.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.