Bond denied for two men charged with attempted murder in separate shootings

Two men charged with attempted murder in separate shootings over the past week were denied bond at their first appearances Tuesday in Bibb County Magistrate Court.
Calvin Stapleton, 40, turned himself in to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office about 11:30 p.m. Monday night, hours after he allegedly shot Andre Jamar Taylor in the head at M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue.
An investigator said in court that Stapleton was identified by a witness and on surveillance footage from the area. He said Stapleton shot 39-year-old Taylor “execution style” after an apparent argument as Taylor was walking away.
Taylor, father of former Stratford Academy and current University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus, is on life support at a Macon hospital.
Bond was denied for Stapleton, whose nickname is “cut,” according to a Bibb County deputy sheriff’s report. Stapleton also is charged with criminal street gang activity and violating his probation.
Kentrellis Dabreon Barnes, a 17-year-old wanted in the Saturday shooting of 7-year-old Edgerin Wallace, also was jailed Monday night after authorities found him hiding in Warner Robins at a house on Sunset Drive about 9 p.m.
The weekend shooting on Woolfolk Street occurred after Barnes got into an argument with Wallace’s 18-year-old brother and several others, investigators said in court. Wallace was riding passenger in a car when Barnes allegedly opened fire, shooting the boy in the head.
Wallace is in critical condition at a Macon hospital.
Barnes, a single black tear below his right eye, refused a commitment hearing at which police would explain why they arrested him. He also faces charges including aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
Bibb County Magistrate Court Judge Edgely Meyers told both men bond would be set in Bibb County Superior Court.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments