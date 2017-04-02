Teen sought in shooting of boy

A 17-year-old has been named as the suspect in a shooting Saturday that left a 7-year-old boy in critical condition.
Kentrellis Davreon Barnes, of Macon, is sought in the shooting of Edgerin Wallace, according to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. He is wanted for criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
Wallace is still listed in stable but critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, the release stated.
According to the release, prior to the shooting Barnes had been arguing at a store with three other males, including the victim’s brother, Shedderck Wallace, 18. Shedderck Wallace told his mother, Shatoya Jackson, that Barnes had shot at him at their home on Woolfolk Street following the argument at the store.
Jackson, the release stated, then drove to Fulton Street and located Barnes. Barnes approached the vehicle, threatened Jackson and pulled a gun. He started shooting as Jackson drove away and one of the bullets struck Edgerin Wallace..
Barnes is described as 6 feet, 2 inches, about 180 pounds with medium skin and a medium build, with twists in his hair. The photo of Barnes released by the sheriff’s office does not show his current hair style, the release stated.
Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Kentrellis Barnes is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
