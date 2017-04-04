Macon teen arrested in shooting of 7-year-old in Fort Hill neighborhood

The 17-year-old, wanted in the shooting of a 7-year-old boy, is now in the Bibb County jail.
Kentrellis Davreon Barnes was arrested by Warner Robins police just after 9 p.m. Monday in a house on Sunset Drive, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
Barnes, of Macon, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children after Edgerin Wallace was shot Saturday in Fort Hill.
Bibb deputies say Barnes had argued with Wallace’s brother, Shedderck, and two others at a store before the shooting.
Barnes allegedly shot at Shedderck Wallace at the family’s home on Woolfolk Street.
Wallace’s mother, Shatoya Jackson, drove off with Edgerin in the car and found Barnes on Fulton Street, an earlier news release stated.
Barnes allegedly approached her vehicle, pulled a gun and threatened Jackson, who drove away before Barnes started shooting, hitting the boy.
Edgerin Wallace is stable, but remains in critical condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Liz Fabian
