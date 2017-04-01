7-year-old boy in critical condition after man opens fire on family car in east Macon

A 7-year-old boy was critically wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting on Woolfolk Street, just north of Emery Highway in east Macon.
Relatives said the boy, Edgerin Wallace, was on a ventilator at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Saturday evening.
According to Bibb County sheriff’s investigators, the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. when the boy’s family was in a Honda Civic outside a house in the 300 block of Woolfolk. The boy apparently lives there.
Authorities said a man walked up and began arguing with someone in the car.
As the car pulled away, the man, armed with a pistol, began shooting at the car, wounding the child. Edgerin’s mother and her boyfriend were in the car, which was used to drive him to the nearby Coliseum Medical Center, a sheriff’s spokesman said. He was later taken to the Medical Center.
At least four shell casings were found at the scene.
It wasn’t clear what prompted the shooting. The gunman was still at large Saturday evening at press time.
