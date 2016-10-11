Autopsy: Macon man killed in struggle with Bibb deputy was shot twice in chest

A 57-year-old Macon man who authorities say was killed during a struggle with a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy on Friday died of two gunshot wounds to his chest, the GBI said Tuesday.
Larry Daniel Matthews’ fatal wounds came from a 9mm Glock 17 pistol, said J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Perry office, which is investigating the shooting.
The gun is the same kind of department-issue weapon used by deputy Greg Ussery, the officer in the incident. Investigators were awaiting tests to confirm the bullets were in fact fired from Ussery’s gun.
Matthews’ body was autopsied on Tuesday.
Matthews and Ussery were involved in a confrontation that law enforcement officials have said happened after a reported shoplifting Friday afternoon at a Family Dollar store.
The store sits at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Houston Avenue, about a mile southwest of downtown Macon.
Ussery, 36, reportedly spotted Matthews — who officials have said matched the description of the shoplifter — a couple of blocks away on Colquitt Street, just east of Houston Avenue.
Authorities say Matthews struggled with Ussery, who deployed his Taser on Matthews to restrain him but that Matthews continued to resist.
Police have said Matthews then, before being shot, sprayed the deputy with the deputy’s pepper spray.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
