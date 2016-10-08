GBI: Deputy tried four ‘less-lethal’ options before pulling weapon in shooting death

Yellow crime scene tape wrapped around a telephone pole Saturday near where 57-year-old Larry Daniel Matthews was fatally wounded in a struggle with a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy the previous afternoon.
Matthews died on the scene. Blood was visible on the ground near a car where the struggle ended.
J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the Perry GBI office, said Saturday that Deputy Greg Ussery used four forms of “less-lethal’ use of force before he drew his weapon.
Ussery first used verbal commands, his hands, then his Taser and next pepper spray, Ricketson said.
“All of those are considered less-lethal options,” Ricketson said.
Just before 3:30 p.m., Ussery responded to a shoplifting call at the Family Dollar at 2529 Houston Ave., according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
Ussery spotted a man, later identified as Matthews, that fit the description of the shoplifter near 570 Colquitt St.
“(Matthews) was the one that they were looking for,” Ricketson said.
Ussery parked his patrol car, walked over to Matthews and attempted to talk to him. A confrontation ensued.
“During the struggle, the suspect grabbed the deputy’s pepper spray and sprayed the deputy in the face,” the news release stated. “With the deputy being sprayed and the struggle continuing, the deputy drew his firearm and fired at the suspect, striking him.”
Margaret McCay said she was sweeping inside her house when she heard sirens.
“I came out on the porch, about the time I hear that shot,” McCay said.
McCay could see the deputy’s police cruiser but could not see what was happening. She watched as several deputies converged on the scene in patrol cars, emergency personnel arrived and the crime scene tape went up.
She also watched as Matthews’ body was removed from the scene. An autopsy is expected at the earliest Tuesday. Monday is a holiday.
A family member answering the phone at Matthews’ brother’s home declined comment.
Once the GBI investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke for review.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments