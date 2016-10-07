Sheriff: Deputy was sprayed with pepper spray before fatally shooting person

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed someone on Friday afternoon, Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. at 570 Colquitt Street.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said the deputy, who authorities did not identify, had responded to a shoplifting call at the Family Dollar on Houston Avenue.
The deputy saw a man who fit the description of the shoplifter, and there was a confrontation between the deputy and the suspect, Davis said.
The deputy tried to grab his pepper spray, but the suspect got it from him and sprayed the deputy, Davis said. That’s when the deputy fired on the suspect, Davis said. The deputy’s taser was on the ground, but it was unclear if it had been deployed.
Davis did not identify the man who was shot.
The GBI is investigating.
Laura Corley
