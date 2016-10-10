Man fatally shot by Macon cop had lengthy criminal past; just out of prison in March

Larry Daniel Matthews, the man who was fatally shot during an encounter on Friday with a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy, had been released from state prison seven months ago.
His release on March 2 from the Macon Transitional Center came after serving about half of a five-year sentence for a 2013 conviction for possession of burglary tools.
Matthews, who in the past was known to live in the Hightower Road area — about four blocks from where he is said to have confronted deputy Greg Ussery three days ago — had been to prison at least six different times dating back to the early 1980s, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Matthews, who turned 57 last month, had convictions dating back to the time he was 23, including prison terms for robbery, simple battery, robbery by snatching, possession of tools to commit crime and aggravated assault.
Preliminary accounts of Matthews’ death have said he was shot Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Colquitt St., a side street that runs east of Houston Avenue, two blocks below Eisenhower Parkway.
Officials said Ussery, the deputy, answered a 3:30 p.m. call about a shoplifting at the Family Dollar store. The store, which overlooks Eisenhower, sits at the corner or Houston Avenue, two-tenths of a mile north and about a four-minute walk from where Matthews was shot.
About half an hour later, Ussery reportedly spotted a man who fit the description of the shoplifter along Colquitt Street. There was some confrontation between the two, authorities have said, and Ussery used his Taser during a struggle with Matthews.
“During the struggle, the suspect grabbed the deputy’s pepper spray and sprayed the deputy in the face,” sheriff’s officials have noted in a statement about the episode. “With the deputy being sprayed and the struggle continuing, the deputy drew his firearm and fired at the suspect, striking him.”
Matthews died at the scene.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
