More details emerge in the 'ambush' shooting of a Centerville police officer

More details have emerged in the "ambush" of a Centerville police officer from weapons wielded to the wounding of the accused shooter.

Perry Jason Baggett, 45, is accused of firing upon Cpl. Jeremy Mashuga and fellow Centerville police Officer Tyler Wilcox on Saturday night as they responded to a 911 call of a couple yelling and screaming in the front yard of 103 Jeanette Place.

As the officers were walking up to the residence, Baggett came out the front door and opened fire on the offices "without any kind of warning whatsoever," said J.T. Ricketeson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Perry.





“It was an ambush,” Ricketson said. “They’re walking up to try to find out what’s going on, and Baggett just comes out firing. So, there was no verbal exchange.”

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Mashuga was wounded in the abdomen.

Wilcox pulled a bleeding Mashuga behind his police vehicle, and began to apply pressure to the wound. A Warner Robins police officer arrived on scene, and as the officers were rendering aid to Mashuga, Baggett allegedly opened fire again– this time from a second-story window, Ricketson said.

Mashuga was struck in the right foot.

The Warner Robins officer returned fire, the first of multiple gunfire exchanges between Baggett and law enforcement officers during the hours-long standoff.

Baggett had access to two handguns and rifle in the house, Ricketson said. An arrest warrant says Baggett wielded a semi-automatic handgun when wounding Mashuga.

Wilcox and the Warner Robins officer got Mashuga into the police vehicle, and Wilcox headed for Houston Medical Center, where he was met along the way by an ambulance. Mashuga was later transported to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, Ricketson said.

Mashuga underwent surgery that night and was moved to a regular room Saturday. He continues to recover.

The arrest warrant for Baggett described the injuries as “extensive” and “life-threatening.”

Back at the scene, tactical officers under the direction of Houston County sheriff’s Capt. M.J. Stokes rescued the woman from the home in what Ricketson described as a risky maneuver.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, they found a wounded Baggett hiding in the attic.

Baggett had a serious wound to one hand, which may have come from an exchange of gunfire, Ricketson said. Baggett also had an injury to this other hand that could have come from him picking up a gas canister thrown in the home in attempt to force him out.

Baggett was taken to a hospital before he was booked into the Houston County Detention Center at 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

He was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a police officers with additional charges expected. Those charges are expected to reflect each officer Baggett allegedly fired upon during the overnight standoff, Ricketson said.

"Every time he indiscriminately fired from inside that house to the outside world, every officer that was out there on perimeter in his line of fire is a victim," Ricketson said.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the scene when the officer down call went out.

Baggett, who remains jailed without bond, requested that a Houston County public defender be appointed to represent him at his first-appearance hearing Tuesday, said Chief Magistrate Judge Robert E. Turner.

The standoff was not Baggett’s first run-in with law enforcement, nor his first arrest in Centerville.

Baggett received a 12-months probation and $800 fine in December 2011 after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery against another man “by spitting in his face, grabbing his shirt and hair and scratching him in the throat,” according to court records, which included the arrest warrant. The incident happened in October 2011 at a Centerville apartment.

Baggett also served one year and seven months of a two-year sentence for a conviction of two counts of robbery in Clayton County in the 1990s, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website. He was released from prison in February 1996.