Officer who was shot had three Purple Hearts from Iraq service

A Centerville police officer who was shot Friday was injured by bombs three times while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Officer Jeremy Mashuga, orginally from Cambridge, Minnesota, spoke about his Army service at a Houston County Commission meeting July 5. He was a scout and three times was struck by improvised explosive devices, which earned him three Purple Hearts.
He said after he was struck the third time, he was found to have too much hearing loss to serve in combat. Against his wishes he was reassigned to Fort Benning in Columbus to train new lieutenants. After that he left to become a police officer.
