A Centerville officer was shot. Then a 9-hour standoff with police ensued

After an overnight standoff with police, the man accused of shooting a Centerville officer was captured.
The suspect, Perry Baggett, was taken into custody before 7 a.m. Saturday, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. M. J. Stokes.
The incident began to unfold about 9:30 p.m. Friday when, authorities say, Baggett shot officer Jeremy Mashuga in the abdomen. He then barricaded himself in a home on Jeanett Place.
Mashuga is expected to survive.
"He's going to be OK," said Councilman Cameron Andrews, who was at the hospital where Mashuga underwent surgery. "God is good."
Andrews was joined at the hospital by Centerville Police Chief Chuck Hadden, Mayor John Harley and Councilman Justin Wright to offer comfort and support to the officer's wife.
Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies converged after the officer-down call went out over the police radio. Police blocked both ends of Collins Drive, which is T-boned by Vanessa Drive. Jeanett Place is located off Vanessa Drive.
Tactical teams from both the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Warner Robins Police Department were on scene. A hostage negotiator made repeated attempts to talk to Baggett throughout the long standoff.
A woman who had been on the second floor of the home and then pinned down by gunfire as she tried to escape was rescued from the scene by authorities. Residents in nearby homes were also evacuated.
Shots could be heard being fired shortly before midnight. Gunfire was exchanged multiple times throughout the night and early morning, Sheriff Cullen Talton said.
A Georgia State Patrol helicopter flew overhead, and a GBI bomb robot was brought in an attempt to get "eyes" on Baggett inside the home.
Gas was also used to try to force him out but to no avail.
For a couple of hours early Saturday, Baggett had not been heard from, prompting concern that he might be dead, Talton said.
But then lights came on and off, and there was movement in the two-story home, added Houston County sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland.
"We'll take as much time as we can to resolve it peacefully, if we can," Holland said.
