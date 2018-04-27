Man shoots Centerville police officer, barricades himself in home

An armed man who reportedly has fired upon law enforcement officers - wounding a Centerville police officer - is barricaded in a Centerville home.
The police officer was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, said Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton, who is on scene.
The officer was in stable condition and undergoing surgery, said Talton at 11:58 p.m. Centrville police Chief Chuck Hadden is at the hospital with the officer.
Tactical teams from both the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Warner Robins Police Department are on scene. A hostage negotiator has attempted to talk to the man.
A woman who had been pinned down by gunfire was rescued from the scene by authorities. Residents in nearby homes were also evacuated.
Authorities, including Peach and Bibb County sheriff's deputies, are set up at Centerville City Hall.
Shots could be heard being fired shortly before midnight.
"The man is still in the home and we're trying to get him out," Talton said.
For more on this story, come later to macon.com and read Sunday's Telegraph.
Comments