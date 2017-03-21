Accused killer in nightclub slayings extradited to Houston County

The accused killer in the shooting of two half-brothers at Jus One More sports bar has been extradited to Houston County.
Travis Bernard Thomas Jr., 26, was being held without bond Tuesday at the Houston County jail.
He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Thomas was found hiding in a house in the Old House area near Ridgeland in Jasper County, South Carolina, and arrested March 14 by U.S. marshals and sheriff’s deputies.
He was brought back to Houston County and jailed Monday afternoon, jail records show.
Thomas is accused of shooting Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, both of Warner Robins, in the chest area about 1 a.m. March 2 at the sports bar on 4993 Russell Parkway, Suite 100.
A fight broke out in the bar shortly before the shooting, with witnesses initially reluctant to come forward.
Thomas allegedly fired several shots from a 9 mm handgun, striking Adams at least three times and Hart at least once, according to arrest warrants.
Thomas has a December 2012 Florida conviction for possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a warrant.
He’s also pending trial in Houston County related to an Oct. 30 incident in which he allegedly pushed a woman up against a wall, took her cellphone, struck her vehicle windshield with a brick and slashed her tires, Superior Court records show. He was indicted on charges of theft, second-degree criminal damage to property and simple assault.
