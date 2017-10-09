Scope of lawsuit against Dallemand, others broadens with new allegations, defendants

Nearly a year after filing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit over alleged fraudulent technology purchases, the Bibb County school district has amended its suit, adding former Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman Cliffard Whitby and others as defendants.
Along with Whitby, Florida attorney Harold Knowles and Macon businessman Dave Carty were added as defendants. New defendants also include: Progressive Property Management LLC, the Central Georgia Partnership for Individual and Community Development, Positiventures Initiative, Integrated Technologies Consulting, and the Florida-based Knowles and Randolph P.A. law firm, for which Knowles is a managing partner.
Original defendants in the lawsuit include former school Superintendent Romain Dallemand; Carty's business partner, Isaac Culver; Culver and Carty's company, Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc.; Comptech Computer Technologies Inc. and its president and CEO, Allen J. Stephen; Pinnacle/CSG Inc., and its president, Cory McFarlane; and former Bibb schools technology director Tom Tourand. Tourand died in July.
The amended complaint, filed in federal court Friday night, also adds allegations pertaining to the Macon Promise Neighborhood initiative.
According to the lawsuit:
The initiative obtained federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Education’s Promise Neighborhood Program, a federal public-private partnership aimed at reversing the cycle of intergenerational poverty through education in 20 neighborhoods across the country.
The federal grant was to provide up to $5 million annually beginning in 2013 to each awarded community as long as the community was able to demonstrate matching funds equal to the federal dollars received.
The Macon Promise Neighborhood initiative received a $500,000 planning grant in 2011.
Sometime between Feb. 1, 2011, and June 27, 2012, Dallemand declined to support the initiative, having his own plan — the Macon Miracle — when he was approached by a “co-principal investigator” for the initiative.
After the conversation, Whitby is alleged to have offered Dallemand a $100,000 annual bribe for 10 years to support the school district’s providing $1 million annually toward the initiative for 10 years. Dallemand agreed.
The Central Georgia Partnership, a nonprofit corporation created by Whitby, bought the old Ballard-Hudson Middle School on Anthony Road from the Bibb school system for $220,000 in 2009, and a portion of the building was leased to the school system for the initiative.
On June 27, 2012, the Bibb County school board adopted a resolution agreeing to pay no more than $250,000 annually for four schools — Ingram-Pye and Matilda Hartley elementary schools, Ballard-Hudson Middle School and Southwest High School — to be included in the program.
On July 17, 2012, Dallemand gave the school system’s chief financial officer, Ron Collier, a $1 million invoice marked due upon receipt for the Macon Promise Neighborhood program. Collier had concerns about the invoice and said he needed more information before paying it.
Two days later, Dallemand asked Collier why the invoice hadn’t been paid, and he told Collier to contact Jimmie Samuel, then president of Central Georgia Partnership, if he had questions. Samuel called before Collier had a chance, and he was unable to “satisfactorily respond” to Collier’s concerns. (Samuel has since died.)
On July 20, 2012, Dallemand called Collier at home before work and told him the board president wanted to know why the invoice hadn’t been paid. He also asked if he needed a new chief financial officer. Collier told Dallemand he should approve the payment and Dallemand refused. Collier did not pay the invoice.
Though not mentioned by name in the lawsuit, Tommy Barnes was board president in 2012.
Five days later, Collier received a second invoice for $1 million to be paid to Central Georgia Partnership for the Promise Neighborhood initiative.
Despite receiving a letter from Dallemand telling him to pay the invoice by the end of the next day, Collier refused, saying in a July 26, 2012, letter that he couldn’t “in good conscience write the check” because he believed it would violate state law and the state Board of Education’s rules and regulations.
On July 27, 2012, the school board president signed a lease for space in the old Ballard-Hudson school, agreeing for the board to pay $575,000 rent to Central Georgia Partnership for 10 years.
A few months later, on Oct. 18, 2012, the board followed Dallemand’s recommendation and voted to approve a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to pay Central Georgia Partnership $1 million to customize the interior of the building and up to $325,000 annually for 10 years for costs and services incurred as part of Macon Promise Neighborhood program.
The school district paid $1 million to Central Georgia Partnership Oct. 30, 2012.
In the lawsuit, the school district contends that the school board would not have approved the memorandum of understanding or paid Central Georgia Partnership $1 million on Oct. 30, 2012, had it known that Dallemand had been bribed to support the Macon Promise Neighborhood program or that Dallemand had accepted bribes before the board’s vote.
The school district previously has contended that the defendants participated in a series of fraudulent acts, including racketeering, wire fraud and mail fraud, in a scheme to sell the district unneeded or nonexistent services and products.
Culver, Carty and Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc. were indicted this past summer on fraud charges stemming from the sale of 15,000 NComputing devices — virtual desktops — to the school district in 2012. The devices were delivered without key components to make them functional.
In a separate indictment, Whitby, Knowles, Posiventures Initiative LLC and the Central Georgia Partnership for Individual and Community Development were accused of conspiring to bribe Dallemand.
The school district’s amended lawsuit includes many of the indictment’s allegations against Whitby and Knowles.
Dallemand has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return and is set to be sentenced in 2018.
Non-existent software
The district also has alleged it paid $3,247,200 to Pinnacle in 2012 for Proscenium software it never received and that the district contends the Tallahassee, Florida construction company didn’t have the capability to produce.
In the amended complaint filed Friday, the school district alleges Pinnacle paid California-based Redstone Investments $35,000 in 2013 for Progressive Consulting to obtain a license for Dynastysoft.ASP Enterprise software.
Then, Progressive Consulting, Culver, Carty, Pinnacle, McFarlane and Knowles unsuccessfully tried to convert the Dynasty Software into an accounting and financial software package they could pass off to Bibb Schools as the Proscenium product, according to the lawsuit.
The suit goes on to say:
Pinnacle never held the license for the Dynasty Software, but in 2013, Knowles wrote to the school district trying to get possession of the software for which Pinnacle had been paid, complaining that the school district’s “lack of transparency was unfair.”
Dallemand had been offered a $500,000 bribe from Knowles, Whitby and Pinnacle to push through the purchase of Proscenium Software from Pinnacle. The software was to provide financial and accounting software
Between February 2013 and May 2014, Progressive Consulting, Culver, Carty, Redstone and ZDK Softworks — a Bibb County software company — made various unsuccessful attempts to convert the Dynasty software into a product Pinnacle could pass off as the Proscenium Software.
On Feb. 25, 2014, Knowles wrote again to the school district, saying “Pinnacle has always stood ready (and stands ready) to deliver the School District the product it purchased.”
About two months later — 16 months after the school district paid for the software — the modified Dynasty software was tested, but according to an email to Culver from Redstone’s CEO, the testing was a “disaster” and everything was lost.
On May 5, 2017, six months after the school district filed its initial lawsuit, the district asked that pinnacle produce the software for which it had paid within 30 days for inspection and testing.
A little more than two weeks later, McFarlane — the Chief Visionary and Chief Executive Officer for Pinnacle — emailed Redstone and offered to pay for the company to install the Dynasty software on a laptop computer along with any remnants or parts of the failed attempts to modify the software.
“Defendants McFarlane, Knowles and Pinnacle hoped to demonstrate the software to BCSD and represent to BCSD, this court and Middle District of Georgia jurors that whatever Redstone/Dynasty installed on McFarlane’s computer was actually the ‘Proscenium Software’ for which BCSD paid Pinnacle,” the school district’s attorneys wrote.
Redstone replied that the installation could be accomplished if upgrades were made and quoted a price.
McFarlane then asked Redstone, “Can I pay you to Private label it for me? I want to call is (sic) ‘Pinnacle Proscenium School Management System’ and our client will be ‘Bibb County School District’.”
Redstone refused, saying it had sold the Dynasty software license to Progressive Consulting and not to Pinnacle.
“This is going to be a legal issue,” the company wrote. “(Progressive Consulting) is the legal entity I dealt with. Using the source outside (Progressive Consulting) is strictly prohibited.”
Redstone wrote that McFarlane could either market the software as a division of Progressive Consulting or buy another license for Pinnacle.
To date, the school district hasn’t received the software nor seen a demonstration.
