Dallemand took more than $400,000 in bribes from Cliffard Whitby, plea agreement says

Bibb County’s top industry recruiter was arrested Friday morning after a federal grand jury indicted him in a public corruption probe linked to technology sales to the Bibb County school district in 2012.
Grand jurors indicted Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman Cliffard Whitby, 54, of Forsyth, on charges of conspiracy to pay a bribe to an agent of an organization receiving federal funds, conspiracy to launder the proceeds of unlawful activity, and five counts of paying a bribe to an agent of an organization receiving federal funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In a move related to the indictment, former school Superintendent Romain Dallemand, 49, pleaded guilty in Florida Wednesday to filing a false tax return for 2012, under-reporting his income and over-reporting his itemized deductions, according to a release.
Dallemand failed to report an unauthorized $100,000 payment intended to influence him to perform certain actions while he was superintendent related to the Macon Promise Neighborhood plan, according to the statement.
The indictment, unsealed Friday morning, says that Whitby approached Dallemand sometime between August 2011 and June 2012 “to ensure Dallemand would support” the Promise Neighborhood program. Later, Whitby “offered Dallemand $100,000 for his support.” Dallemand, the indictment said, “accepted this offer and agreed to support the MPN.”
Later, Whitby offered Dallemand 10 percent of the $1 million the school district would pay for the Promise Neighborhood program each year.
“Thus, Whitby indicated that Dallemand would be paid $100,000 every year for 10 years for his continued support” of the program, the document said.
Dallemand accepted this offer, it said, and “understood that he needed to ensure the (Bibb County school district) continued to financially support” the Promise Neighborhood plan.
Dallemand received a $100,000 check from Whitby Nov. 19, 2012, “with assistance from” Harold Knowles, part-owner of Pinnacle/CSG that was contracted to provide software to Bibb schools in 2012, according to Dallemand’s plea agreement.
The school system has maintained that it didn’t receive the product, but a lawyer representing Pinnacle has said the company tried to deliver and wasn’t allowed.
Knowles, 69, of Tallahassee, also has been indicted on charges of conspiracy to pay a bribe to an agent of an organization receiving federal funds, conspiracy to launder the proceeds of unlawful activity and paying a bribe to an agent of an organization receiving federal funds, according to the release.
Dallemand received a $70,000 payment from Whitby in 2013, and in 2015 he received another $264,000, according to the plea agreement. Dallemand left Bibb schools in 2013.
Federal prosecutors allege that Dallemand failed to report the payments on his income tax forms in 2012, 2013 or 2015. He also reported business losses and other deductions on his tax returns for 2013, 2014 and 2015 that weren’t true statements, according to the plea agreement.
A sentencing date hasn’t yet been scheduled for Dallemand, who could face a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest.
In exchange for Dallemand’s plea and cooperation with authorities, prosecutors have agreed to recommend that Dallemand receive credit for “acceptance of responsibility,” a factor that could reduce his sentence, assuming no “adverse information” is received suggesting the recommendation is unwarranted, according to the agreement.
As part of the deal, Dallemand has agreed to “cooperate fully” with the investigation and prosecution in the case and produce documents and other objects, according to the agreement.
Dallemand has agreed to pay all taxes, interest and penalties owed from his tax returns in 2012 through 2015. He also must pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
The Central Georgia Partnership for Individual and Community Development and Positiventures Initiative LLC, both based in Macon, also were indicted on a conspiracy to launder proceeds of unlawful activity charge.
Whitby served as the executive director for Promise Neighborhoods and the registered agent for Positiventures, a Georgia limited liability company.
The Central Georgia Partnership is an entity that helped administer the Macon Promise Center.
According to the indictment:
The school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Central Georgia Partnership in 2012, agreeing to pay the organization $1 million to customize the interior of the Promise Center building and provide up to $325,000 per year for 10 years for costs and services incurred in the implementation of the Promise Neighborhoods program. The payments were in addition to the $575,0000 per year for 10 years that the school board had agreed to pay to rent a portion of the Promise Center from the organization.
Three days after Bibb County Schools paid the $1 million to the Central Georgia Partnership for Individual and Community Development, the partnership gave Positiventures a $950,000 check. About a week later, Positiventures gave a $100,000 check to Knowles’ Tallahassee law firm.
Whitby and Dallemand had concerns about Whitby directly paying Dallemand the first $100,000 check and Whitby suggested that a new company be formed to route the money to Dallemand.
Until the company was formed, Knowles was used as a middleman to pass money through to the superintendent. Dallemand had met Knowles at an event in Tallahasseee and connected him with Whitby.
Knowles gave Dallemand the first $100,000 check in or around Tifton, a couple hours south of Macon. The check was written from one of Knowles’ law firm’s accounts. Knowles wrote “Trust Refund” on the memo line.
With the check, Knowles also gave Dallemand a letter that said the $100,000 was being returned as money Dallemand had put into Knowles’ trust account to buy a house although Dallemand had never used Knowles as an attorney or given him money to keep in trust for any purpose.
Sometime toward the end of 2012, Knowles approached Dallemand about possible construction projects between Pinnacle and the Bibb County School district. Knowles offered Dallemand stock in Pinnacle if he was able to secure future construction contracts for the company with the school district.
In November 2012, Knowles sent Dallemand an email with a draft stock purchase agreement that involved Dallemand obtaining an unspecified amount of stock for $500,000. In December 2012, Knowles sent two more draft stock purchase agreements that indicated Dallemand would get 24 percent business interest in Pinnacle for $500,000 if he approved a revised agreement.
Although the purchase agreements indicated the then-superintendent would pay $500,000 for the stock, Dallemand had conversations with Knowles that he wouldn’t have to pay any money. The stock would be obtained if he helped Pinnacle get contracts with Bibb County Schools.
The school district didn’t enter into an construction contracts with Pinnacle, so Dallemand never obtained stock in the company.
Staff writer Oby Brown contributed.
Comments