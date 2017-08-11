‘There’s no bribery,’ lawyer says after Whitby’s arrest in $400K-plus payoff probe

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained Pause 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 0:59 DA explains how Kinder was sentenced 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:26 Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer 1:28 "Wow," says man who watched tornado cross in front of car 2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 1:18 Country music star recognized for hospital contributions Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Cliffard Whitby, indicted Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman, leaving federal court in Macon on Friday, August 11, 2017, deferred comment to his lawyer. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Cliffard Whitby, indicted Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman, leaving federal court in Macon on Friday, August 11, 2017, deferred comment to his lawyer. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph