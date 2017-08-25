Chuck Shaheen qualifies for Warner Robins mayor; challenger emerges for council Post 3

Warner Robins City Councilman Chuck Shaheen qualified Friday to run for mayor, officially making it a three-way race.
He joins former public works Director Joe Musselwhite in the race to unseat Mayor Randy Toms, who is seeking his second term.
“Since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be the mayor of Warner Robins, and I’m just hoping and praying that opportunity happens again,” Shaheen said.
Shaheen served one term as mayor from 2010 to 2014, but instead of seeking a second term he chose to run for City Council and return to work in the private sector. He said earlier that he would run for mayor if the council approved a city administrator position, and that’s what happened Monday.
He sees having served as both mayor and a councilman as helping him be a stronger mayor the second time around.
“You really understand the operations,” Shaheen said. “Your council is in charge of appropriating the funds. Your mayor really is the face of the city.”
Shaheen formally announced his intentions Thursday before about 50 people at McCall’s Taste to Remember.
“Your city has got to have representation throughout your community,” he told the crowd. “We represent everybody in the community. It’s important as your leader that you can get the right people in the room to solve problems.”
Shaheen expressed his support for having a city administrator during his announcement, stating that Warner Robins is the largest city in the state without a city administrator. With a city administrator, he said, the mayor and council can focus on big issues while the administrator handles the day-to-day operations of the city.
Also qualifying Friday in Warner Robins was Terri Murray to run against incumbent Keith Lauritsen for the Post 3 council seat. Murray, who listed her profession as accounting on her qualifying information, could not be reached for comment.
Qualifying ended Friday for most, though some qualifying deadlines were Wednesday for others.
BYRON
City Council, Post 3: Michael S. Chumbley, incumbent; Farrell W. Bass
City Council, Post 4: Michael L. Chidester, incumbent; Lauren P. Dampier
City Council, Post 5: Alan C. Dorsey, incumbent
CENTERVILLE
Mayor: John Harley, incumbent
City Council, Post 1: Cameron Andrews, incumbent
City Council, Post 2: Justin Wright
GRAY
Mayor: James Collins, Ed Barbee
Mayor Pro-Tem: Kema Greene Clark, Ken Tapee
Council, Post 1: David Tufts, incumbent; Richard L. Tipton
Council, Post 2: Benny Gray Jr., incumbent
Council, Post 3: Terrell Fulford, incumbent
Council, Post 4: Terry Favors, incumbent
WARNER ROBINS
Mayor: Randy Toms, incumbent; Joe Musselwhite, Chuck Shaheen
City Council, Post 1: Jeffrey L. Walker; Jim Taylor; Daron Lee, Eric Langston
City Council, Post 3: Keith Lauritsen, incumbent; Terri Murray
City Council, Post 5: Clifford Holmes, incumbent
FORSYTH
Council, Post 2: Chris M. Hewett, incumbent
Council, Post 5 Julius Stroud III, incumbent
Council, Post 6 Mike Dodd, incumbent
FORT VALLEY
Mayor: Barbara Williams, incumbent; JoAnne Dankle, Jamie Johnson and Ralph Davis
City Council, East Ward: Post 1: Juanita Bryant, incumbent
City Council, at large: Constance Rainey, Marvin Crafter
City Council, West Ward, Post 2: Carla Gowan, Rose Marie Thompson
Utility Commissioner, Post 3, at large: Alre’ Horton, Ralph Lambert
Utility Commissioner, Post 1, East Ward: Linda Johnson, incumbent
MONROE COUNTY
Commission, District 4: George Emami, Randy Gonzalez, Barry S. Peters
Board of Education, District 2: Steve Coleman, Priscilla Grant Doster
PERRY
Mayor: Jimmy Faircloth, incumbent
City Council, District 1, Post 1: Phyllis Bynum-Grace, incumbent
City Council, District 2, Post 1: Robert Jones, incumbent
City Council, District 3, Post 1: Randall Walker, incumbent;
ROBERTA
Mayor: Becky Smith, incumbent, Jay Andrews
Post 1: Billy J. Bassett, incumbent; Charles M. Cook, Joe T. Mathews, Clay Moncrief
Post 2: Ervin Patton, incumbent; Bobby Joe Daniel, Sherry Thompson
