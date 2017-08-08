Former Warner Robins employee announces for mayor

Joe Musselwhite, a former Warner Robins public works director, formally announced his candidacy for mayor Tuesday.
Speaking to about 50 supporters at Fountain Park, Musselwhite promised to avoid “gutter politics” in the campaign.
“I’m sticking straight to the facts and figures and the record of the last four years, and that’s what we are running on,” he said.
Musselwhite, 64, ran for mayor in 2013 in a field of six candidates. He landed in a runoff with Randy Toms, but he lost by nearly a 2-1 margin.
He retired in 2013 after 21 years with the city and 19 as public works director.
“I have a clear vision for our city’s government, and I have many innovative ideas to share as the election process continues,” he said.
He is the first candidate to formally announce that he is opposing Toms, who has said he plans to run for re-election.
Councilman Chuck Shaheen said during a debate Monday on whether to establish a city administrator that he also plans to run for mayor, but he declined to confirm that intention afterward.
