Local

Former councilman qualifies for Warner Robins election

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

August 23, 2017 1:02 PM

Daron Lee, a former Warner Robins city councilman who had not previously announced plans to run in the November election, qualified Wednesday to seek the Post 1 council seat.

Lee joins Jim Taylor and Jeffery Walker in the race for the at-large seat currently held by Chuck Shaheen, who has not qualified. Eric Langston, who had announced his plans to run for Post 1 earlier, said in a text he would qualify Wednesday afternoon.

Lee left his Post 5 council seat in 2013 to run as mayor after serving one term. He finished fourth in the 6-way race.

He said Wednesday that his top issues are public safety, veterans, senior citizens and parks and recreation.

Here are all of the qualifiers for Warner Robins as of noon Wednesday:

Mayor: Randy Toms, incumbent; Joe Musselwhite

City Council, Post 1: Jeffrey Walker; Jim Taylor; Daron Lee

City Council, Post 3: Keith Lauritsen, incumbent

City Council, Post 5: Clifford Holmes, incumbent;

