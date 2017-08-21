Michelle Riley, Warner Robins election superintendent, speaks with Joe Musselwhite as he qualifies to run for mayor on Monday.
Michelle Riley, Warner Robins election superintendent, speaks with Joe Musselwhite as he qualifies to run for mayor on Monday. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
Houston & Peach

Mayoral candidates qualify in Houston cities

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

August 21, 2017 12:26 PM

The race is officially on for mayor of Warner Robins.

Joe Musselwhite, the city’s former public works director and runner-up in the last mayoral election, was the first to qualify Monday. Later in the morning Mayor Randy Toms qualified to run for re-election. City Councilman Chuck Shaheen said at the last council meeting he plans to run for mayor, but he had not qualified as of noon.

Jim Taylor, a parks activist who works for Warner Robins Building Supply, qualified to run for Shaheen’s at-large Post 1 seat.

The mayors of Centerville and Perry, as well as council posts in each, are up for re-election. No incumbents in those cities had drawn challengers as of noon.

Mayor John Harley was the only person to have qualified in Centerville, where Post 1 Councilman Cameron Andrews and Post 2 Councilman Randall Wright are both up for re-election. Both are citywide posts.

In Perry, Mayor Jimmy Faircloth had not qualified as of noon but he had previously said he is seeking re-election. No one else had qualified for the mayor’s post. Councilman Randall Walker had qualified for re-election to his District 3, Post 1 seat and Councilwoman Phylis Bynum-Grace had qualified for her District 1, Post 1 seat. District 2, Post 1 Councilman Robert Jones is also up for re-election.

Qualifying continues through Friday. Qualifying is at the city halls of Centerville and Warner Robins while the Houston County Board of Elections is handling Perry’s election.

