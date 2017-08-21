Mayoral candidates qualify in Houston cities

The race is officially on for mayor of Warner Robins.
Joe Musselwhite, the city’s former public works director and runner-up in the last mayoral election, was the first to qualify Monday. Later in the morning Mayor Randy Toms qualified to run for re-election. City Councilman Chuck Shaheen said at the last council meeting he plans to run for mayor, but he had not qualified as of noon.
Jim Taylor, a parks activist who works for Warner Robins Building Supply, qualified to run for Shaheen’s at-large Post 1 seat.
The mayors of Centerville and Perry, as well as council posts in each, are up for re-election. No incumbents in those cities had drawn challengers as of noon.
Mayor John Harley was the only person to have qualified in Centerville, where Post 1 Councilman Cameron Andrews and Post 2 Councilman Randall Wright are both up for re-election. Both are citywide posts.
In Perry, Mayor Jimmy Faircloth had not qualified as of noon but he had previously said he is seeking re-election. No one else had qualified for the mayor’s post. Councilman Randall Walker had qualified for re-election to his District 3, Post 1 seat and Councilwoman Phylis Bynum-Grace had qualified for her District 1, Post 1 seat. District 2, Post 1 Councilman Robert Jones is also up for re-election.
Qualifying continues through Friday. Qualifying is at the city halls of Centerville and Warner Robins while the Houston County Board of Elections is handling Perry’s election.
