Dallemand’s name is tied to GoFundMe page asking for $5 million. People in Bibb are mad

At first glance, a GoFundMe page for raising $5 million to build new schools in Haiti sounds like a worthwhile endeavor.
When people in Macon learned former Bibb County schools superintendent Romain Dallemand was listed as the creator of the page, caustic comments followed.
Dallemand and others are named in a multimillion dollar lawsuit filed by the Bibb County School System related to $7 million in purchases made without school board approval.
The ongoing federal lawsuit alleges Dallemand committed fraud, racketeering and violated school policies.
Multiple people left messages on the GoFundMe page, making sure the world knows of Dallemand’s legal troubles.
“This guy ripped off the school system in Bibb County... don’t give him a dime!” one man wrote.
“Shut this conman down ... . We lost all we had to this despicable excuse for a human,” a woman added.
“This is a joke, right? Your snake oil supply is drying up. You WILL be prosecuted and convicted for taking all we have. Nice try, Satan!”
Bibb County school board member Lester Miller posted the GoFundMe link on his public Facebook page late Sunday night.
“I monitor this case daily,” Miller, who is an attorney, told The Telegraph. “I stay on top of things.”
Dallemand’s Facebook profile picture was used to create the Haiti schools GoFundMe page, but his Facebook account does not appear to have been active since 2013. The GoFundMe page indicates Dallemand has 66 Facebook friends.
The Telegraph has contacted the fundraising website to try to verify the page’s authenticity and sent a message to the page’s organizer but has not yet received any response.
Although it was created in April, no money is in the fund. But the number of comments continues to grow since Miller’s post.
Since then, Miller learned of a second campaign created three months ago with a goal of $22 million.
Dallemand is listed as the organizer of the Education Foundation for Children of Haiti on a Generosity by Indiegogo page.
That fund has raised $150, including a $50 donation from Dallemand, according to the site.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
