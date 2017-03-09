Dallemand, Bibb school board arbitration terminated

The arbitration proceeding between the Bibb County school board and former school Superintendent Romain Dallemand has been terminated.
The case was dismissed after Dallemend failed to pay outstanding deposits by a Feb. 18 deadline set by the American Arbitration Association, according to a filing from the association.
In February 2015, Dallemand filed a claim with the association, seeking $10 million from the school district. He contended that board members “flagrantly and intentionally” violated portions of his severance agreement with the system. That agreement paid him $350,000, with language that board members released him of “all claims, known and unknown” and not “disparage or impugn” his work or reputation.
