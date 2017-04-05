Under Dallemand, school system paid $3.2 million for fake software, website, lawsuit claims

A website and nonexistent computer software sold to the Bibb County school system in 2012 for more than $3.2 million weren’t owned by the seller, according to claims in an amended lawsuit filed by the school district against former Superintendent Romain Dallemand and others.
The school system filed an initial multimillion suit in federal court in December, alleging that Dallemand and others had participated in a series of fraudulent acts, racketeering, wire fraud and mail fraud, while also violating school district policies.
Along with Dallemand, defendants named in the suit include: the system’s former executive director of technology, Thomas Tourand; Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc. and its CEO, Isaac Culver III; CompTech Computer Technologies Inc. and its president and CEO, Allen J. Stephen III; and Pinnacle/CSG Inc. and its president, Cory McFarlane.
Messages left for attorneys representing the defendants weren’t immediately returned Wednesday.
In the amended complaint, the school system contends that Pinnacle didn’t own the domain name or website www.ProsceniumSoft.com, which purportedly provided “a suite of software applications to support the administrative needs of schools and school district offices.”
The lawsuit also includes these allegations:
The software — which was advertised as being copyrighted — never existed.
Using the website as a fraudulent advertisement to induce schools and school districts to buy the software, Progressive, Culver, Pinnacle and McFarlane misrepresented the “existence, purpose and utility” of the software to schools and school districts.
The site was deleted in August 2014.
The Bibb school system contends that the deletion happened after an investigation was launched by the Georgia attorney general, as well as an audit of purchases, calls for an investigation by a Macon-Bibb County commissioner, and the publishing of articles by The Telegraph questioning the purchase and reporting about the investigations.
Progressive Networks Inc., a corporation dissolved in 2009, owned the website. Culver, CEO of Progressive Consulting Technologies, co-owned Progressive Networks Inc. and was the company’s CFO.
At times, Pinnacle’s contact information was fraudulently listed instead of Progressive’s, even though the site was hosted by Progressive Consulting on the company’s servers and shared a Macon IP address with several other websites associated with Progressive Consulting. (An IP address is a numeric designation that identifies its location on the internet.)
Other claims
Many of the initial lawsuit’s contentions were included in a 2014 state investigation that said the purchase of millions of dollars in technology equipment and services without competitive bids or school board approval signaled possible collusion among Bibb County school officials and several vendors they did business with.
This week’s amended complaint alleges that Dallemand, who was hired as Bibb County’s superintendent in February 2011, reorganized the school district’s purchasing department to maneuver around school board policies. About a year earlier, voters had passed an extension of an education sales tax to fund school district capital improvement projects, including upgrades to technology.
After the March 31, 2011, retirement of the district’s purchasing director, Dallemand eliminated the position and changed the district’s work flow to require purchases to be reviewed and approved by employees unfamiliar with required bid procedures, according to the complaint.
A chart reflecting the changes was posted on the Bibb school system’s website, largely distributing the information to potential vendors so bid procedures and school board approval “could be more easily be avoided” without additional oversight, according to the complaint.
