After the break, how difficult is UGA’s 2020 schedule? We rank the remaining 6 games

Through four games, Georgia is right where most expected the Bulldogs to be.

The team is 3-1 overall, winning its initial trio of games before suffering a road defeat at the hands of Alabama. With a front-loaded schedule, emerging with just one loss is perfectly respectable.

Now, No. 4 Georgia enters the open week with six games left to play. Here’s how those contests stack up, from hardest to easiest.

1. Georgia vs Florida (in Jacksonville, Nov. 7)

Like Alabama, the Gators have an explosive offense that is averaging 42.3 points through three games. Also like the Crimson Tide, Florida has a defense that has been leaky at times. This will likely be a game where the Bulldogs will have to put up plenty of points in a consistent offensive performance to win. Time will tell if it will still be junior Stetson Bennett starting at quarterback or if Southern Cal transfer J.T. Daniels will have taken the reins by then.

2. Georgia at Kentucky (Oct. 31)

The next team on Georgia’s schedule is one of the most physical squads in the SEC. Kentucky also has a defense that is rounding into form, surrendering just nine total points over its last two games. The Wildcats’ offense isn’t as dangerous as Florida’s, meaning this could be more of a lower-scoring affair. Either way, it will be decided at the line of scrimmage, which would seem to tilt the advantage toward the Bulldogs.

3. Georgia at South Carolina (Nov. 28)

The Gamecocks lost their first two games of the year, albeit to Tennessee and Florida. They’ve since won a pair in a row, toppling Auburn last Saturday. An improved Carolina offense has also tallied at least 24 points in every game, although Georgia’s defense represents one of the SEC’s best. The entire Bulldog team will also enter this game looking to avenge last season’s only regular-season loss, which could make things more difficult for South Carolina.

4. Georgia at Missouri (Nov. 14)

Eliah Drinkwitz’s program is fresh off its first win of the year, a 45-41 triumph over LSU in Columbia. When Georgia comes to town, the Tigers will be fresh off a bye week. They could pose challenges in years to come, but Georgia’s talent advantage should be too much for Missouri to handle in year one of the Drinkwitz era.

5. Georgia vs Mississippi State (Nov. 21)

The Bulldogs from the west are also in their inaugural campaign under first-year head coach Mike Leach. His Air Raid offense showed its potential in a week one upset of LSU, but has only put up 30 points in the three games since. Mississippi State’s aerial attack could pose problems for a Georgia defense that has shown some vulnerability to the pass, but the eastern Bulldogs should be able to impose their will up front for the victory.

6. Georgia vs Vanderbilt (Dec. 5)

After a near-miss upset of Texas A&M in the season opener, the Commodores have suffered back-to-back 41-7 defeats. The only thing that could make this game interesting is the Bulldogs are potentially looking ahead to a berth in the SEC Championship Game. Other than that, this should be smooth sailing to close out the regular season.

