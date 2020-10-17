UGA vs Alabama live updates from Tuscaloosa: Nick Saban back after COVID-19 drama

Jed May is at Bryant-Denny Stadium for The Telegraph to report on Saturday’s showdown between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. The game kickoff is 8 p.m. on CBS.

New number for Georgia receiver

A bit of a numerical switch for Georgia tonight, as senior receiver Demetris Robertson will be wearing No. 80 for the Bulldogs.

Bulldogs injury watch

On the injury front, we’ll be on the lookout for running back James Cook and linebacker Jermaine Johnson. Head coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week that he expected both to play. Senior linebacker Monty Rice, who was reported earlier this week to be a game-time decision, will also be one to monitor as the teams emerge for warm-ups.

The Bulldogs are on the field for warmups. Cook, Johnson and Rice are all going through drills right now.

UGA uniform combo for Alabama game

The Bulldogs will be sporting their typical road uniforms with red helmets, white jerseys and silver pants.

The scene in Tuscaloosa

Hello from Tuscaloosa, where Georgia and Alabama will be kicking off in just over an hour. The scene outside the stadium looks and feels like a typical high-stakes SEC gameday, albeit with a few more masks and a few less people. The weather features clear skies with the temperatures expected to be in the high 50s by kickoff.

Georgia Bulldog fans Cheryl Coker, Donna Ertzberger and Jamie Savage take a selfie with Bryant-Denny Stadium in the background before the game with Georgia. (Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports) Gary Cosby Jr The Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban cleared to coach for Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban will be back on the sideline against Georgia after all.

The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days. The move came hours ahead of Saturday night’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs.

Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne. Team physician Jimmy Robinson said Saban was tested the next three mornings, and the initial result was deemed a false positive.

— The Associated Press