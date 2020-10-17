Instant analysis: Another UGA loss to Alabama sings a similar tune under Kirby Smart

On a crucial third down, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett scampered backward. His team trailed by two scores to an Alabama team that touts a valiant label. The farther Bennett went, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris chased him with more aggression and forced an errant throw.

All Bennett did was hope. Daniel Wright picked him off and grabbed the Crimson Tide’s proverbial royal crown. Alabama remained on its throne.

The newest chapter of supposed heavyweights — the third since 2018 — was held under different circumstances and on the Crimson Tide’s home turf. A final result sang the same tune, Georgia (3-1) fell 41-24 and Alabama (4-0) proved to be a step ahead.

And still the team to beat.

Georgia’s vaunted defense, which has put every other SEC team on lockdown, got exposed. The Bulldogs’ secondary gave up over 400 yards to Mac Jones and allowed Alabama’s explosive offense (a quality Georgia wants but doesn’t have) to keep humming along.

The storybook script of Bennett didn’t follow the same eloquence. He threw for 300 yards of his own, but throwing three interceptions left a daunting wart. Nonetheless, Georgia relied on its passing attack and offensive coordinator Todd Monken shied away from the team’s strength — running with its deep stable of running backs and a big offensive line.

A week prior, Ole Miss had nearly 300 rushing yards against Alabama. It nearly toppled the Crimson Tide, but to respond, Georgia went away from the power run game. Even when the game had a back-and-forth feel to it, the Bulldogs became one-dimensional.

The result? Something Georgia has seen a lot before. A loss to Alabama. But by the end of this one, it swelled to a rout. That was the only difference Saturday night.

Despite the loss, Georgia remains atop the SEC East and potentially plays for a division title against Florida on Nov. 7. Alabama, remaining as the SEC West kings, could quickly become a runaway amongst its division foes. So, these two could meet for a pre-Christmas showdown in the SEC championship.

By then, Santa could bring the Bulldogs some gifts. This contest, however, shows that a trend continues. Georgia doesn’t quite match up with the Crimson Tide.

Not Bennett. Not Aaron Murray. Not Jake Fromm. Not Greyson Lambert. Regardless of who is behind center, Georgia has continued to take the back seat.

Georgia had a strong first half, but Alabama nailed a 52-yard field goal at the buzzer before intermission. Momentum shifted drastically. Suddenly, it looked like Georgia never had a fighting chance.

The Bulldogs are good. They aren’t ready for the throne.

Georgia leaves Bryant-Denny Stadium after falling short of its dreams. It will have a full week to evaluate before traveling to face Kentucky on Oct. 31 (Noon, SEC Network). The matchup with the Wildcats was pushed back a week due to COVID-19 postponements across the conference.