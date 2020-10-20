Why hasn’t JT Daniels played yet? Where Kirby Smart stands on Georgia’s QB spot

Entering Saturday’s primetime bout with Alabama, Stetson Bennett had yet to throw an interception in nearly three full games as Georgia’s quarterback. Millions of eyes fixated on him as they learned the story of the walk-on-turned starter out of small-town south Georgia. The story is well-known to this point, and Bennett started to become a beloved figure with his feel-good story.

But those watching wanted to know the big answer — could the 5-foot-11 kid allow Georgia’s offense to be prolific enough to beat vaunted Alabama?

Simple answer: No. Bennett threw three interceptions and Georgia’s offense didn’t score a single point after halftime.

“I didn’t play well enough. I was frustrated with myself,” Bennett said with a stoic look after Saturday’s loss, in reference to his third interception of the night. “At that point it was just a stupid (play). We can’t have plays like that.”

Bennett had 269 yards and two touchdowns to his line, but the three interceptions stood out. He had earned the trust of his coaches, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart felt confident in entrusting Bennett with a starter’s responsibilities. There have been plenty of questions since Bennett’s last miscue, however, as the quarterback situation has had its share of complexities since fall practice began in August.

Georgia entered August with what seemed like an embarrassment of riches at quarterback. Smart admittedly brought Jamie Newman in as a graduate transfer with “the thought he was going to be the starter.” Newman opted out with stated COVID-19 concerns, and that decision was out of Georgia’s control. It also put a significant decision on Smart’s shoulders. After giving redshirt D’Wan Mathis the nod to open the season at Arkansas, the quick pivot to Bennett came as a result of experience.

Smart said the other quarterback contenders have “a ton of talent,” but the reps Bennett took behind Jake Fromm in 2019 were invaluable in the Bulldogs’ eyes. The result was a starting job and a vote of confidence that doesn’t seem dead after losing to the Crimson Tide.

“I feel great about Stetson,” Smart said Tuesday, reassuring his belief in Bennett. “He’s done a great job managing the situations we’ve put him in.”

Georgia enters an off week before traveling to face Kentucky on Oct. 31 — a week later than originally planned due to a pandemic-related SEC schedule change. Many outside the program beg the question — Where has JT Daniels been?

The former Southern Cal transfer who received an immediate eligibility waiver has become a frequent addition to the trends list on Twitter during Georgia games. No matter how Bennett has done, there have been inquiries about Daniels.

Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his first season as a Trojan. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 season opener against Fresno State, and had a clean-up knee procedure in December which delayed his recovery. Prior to the Auburn game on October 10, Daniels received medical clearance for contact.

He has traveled, been a full participant in warmups, but has yet to see the field. By some indications, Daniels’ isn’t yet ready to run a Todd Monken-based offense while still rehabbing from his knee injury and sporting a bulky knee brace. Monken, who has experience with a plethora of offensive styles, said it’s “hard to be a statue” and produce explosive plays offensively.

Monken’s philosophy answers why Georgia brought in Newman, started Mathis and now has stuck with Bennett. They all feature a dual-threat option. They can move in the pocket. Daniels, who already resembles Fromm-like mobility, might have lingering soreness in his knee. If so, the former five-star prospect could be more statue-like and that wouldn’t quite fit Georgia’s plans.

Now in an off week, some things change. There’s more time to improve from within the team rather than focusing on an opponent. Monken and Smart can work with all of the quarterbacks and allow them to have more practice reps. During a game week, the first-team quarterback (Bennett, in this case), gets 78% of the reps.

“It gives us a chance to give more guys work and see where they are in their progress,” Smart said. “That’s true at every position.”

Georgia can evaluate Daniels, Mathis and freshman Carson Beck — who traveled to Arkansas, but didn’t make the trip to Alabama.

“There are guys who have to go out in each game and improve your craft,” Smart said. “Can you go and improve without being in the limelight? We challenge them every day to get better.”

Smart clinged to his original stance, however, on how the quarterback dynamic may change in the coming weeks.

He’s rather mum, and doesn’t indicate anything may happen at all.

From Georgia’s perspective, Daniels hasn’t played for a number of reasons. Some we know, some may never be revealed. There are no changes in the quarterback room yet.

Bennett’s tale lives on as the former two-star seems to still have the starting role over a former top recruit.

“He’s not perfect. He’s learning and growing up,” Smart said. “... He’s a work in progress much like the rest of our team.”