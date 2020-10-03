5 observations from Georgia’s impressive home victory over rival Auburn

Those who doubted Georgia are silenced ... for another week until another SEC battle comes its way, at least.

The Bulldogs were not overwhelming favorites by media members and experts coming into Saturday’s prime time bout. Georgia responded by firing on nearly all cylinders. The Bulldogs (2-0) toppled their arch-rival Auburn, 27-6, in the 125th edition of the historic rivalry. Georgia has won seven of the last eight matchups, continuing its streak of consecutive wins in Athens since 2005.

Georgia’s offense found its beat. The defense flashed its lofty potential yet again. The Bulldogs looked like a completely different team than shown a week ago. It validated their makeup as a contender to begin an October gauntlet that will later feature Tennessee and Alabama.

The Bulldogs’ winning ways on its home turf live on. As Georgia rides high on a key victory, here are five observations.

Third-down Stetson

Georgia might’ve found its leader at quarterback — at least for the foreseeable future. The consensus became that Stetson Bennett’s comeback show at Arkansas was a one-time thing. JT Daniels, the transfer from Southern Cal, was cleared for contact and that was seen as significant news. Daniels had the expectation to take over Georgia’s offense, but not inside the building. There was a sense of comfort that Bennett could deliver again, despite facing a top-10 team and SEC power in Auburn.

Bennett answered by allowing Georgia’s new offense to shift to another gear. Most of that work came on third down, especially when the Bulldogs went on a scoring rampage of 24 first-half points. Before the intermission, Bennett threw at a 5-for-7 clip on the do-or-die down for 81 yards. His highlight play came on a 22-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver George Pickens. Bennett’s late-down play might’ve cemented his spot behind center … at least for now.

Georgia’s crowd plays a factor

On Auburn’s first play from scrimmage, it couldn’t get a snap off due to consecutive false start penalties. A unique Sanford Stadium layout due to the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly felt like 93,000 — or at least more than the 20 percent that Georgia planned to allow. The Bulldogs took extra measures to create an authentic game day experience. One of those methods includes piped in crowd noise. The SEC allows for a base level of 70 decibels and the volume can be increased at certain moments.

The attendance also looked larger than the announced 20,524. A source told The Telegraph, however, that the layout creates “an optical illusion.” The groups are scattered equidistant from each other. Masks are not required when seated.

Peach County, stand up. Kearis Jackson shines

Jackson had been waiting on his moment. He sat behind different receivers. The slot weapon from Peach County suffered his share of injuries. Against Auburn, a school Jackson considered joining, found his groove with Bennett. He recorded career highs in catches (nine) and yards (151). Jackson made Georgia’s passing offense thrive Saturday evening, a moment that No. 10 had long-awaited as team leader.

Running, running, running

The staple of Georgia’s offense went missing a week ago. With the loss of star running back D’Andre Swift, questions arose as to whether the Bulldogs could still run efficiently with a revamped offensive line and new backfield mates. Georgia averaged 2.9 yards per carry against Arkansas, and the Tigers are historically known for a defensive front.

Zamir White, who heard the “Zeus” chants each time he took possession, quieted those worries. Georgia stopped its musical chairs on the offensive line and Warren McClendon held his starting spot at right tackle — Justin Shaffer and Ben Cleveland also started at the guard spots. White led the rushing efforts with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. His scores involved freshman defensive tackle Jalen Carter at fullback and junior big-bodied lineman Jordan Davis at tight end.

Scoring against Georgia’s defense? Good luck.

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning didn’t want to compare his defense to the level of the 1985 Chicago Bears. Many wanted to, but Lanning saw room for improvement on a unit which returned eight starters.

His group has made opposing offenses look discombobulated in consecutive weeks. Is Lanning ready to make that comparison yet?

OK, maybe not, let’s slow the roll. But Georgia’s defense looks every bit as dominant as it did last season. Auburn’s offense, led by quarterback Bo Nix, starts with the run game. Like most teams, a strong run game opens up a pass threat. The Tigers had neither. Running back Tank Bigsby, who had a solid night in the receiving game, couldn’t find space. Nix felt plenty of pressure. Seth Williams, Auburn’s star receiver, had three catches.

To cap it off, Nix threw an interception to Mark Webb Jr. which closed the third quarter. It snapped a streak of 251 consecutive attempts without a pick.

All in all, Georgia knows what it can get from its defense each week.