Six men indicted on murder charges 4 years after Club Status killing

Four years and one day after Aquallo Davis Jr. was gunned down outside a Macon night club, six men were indicted on murder and gang charges in the killing.

A group of friends gathered at Club Status on Pio Nono Avenue on Sept. 2, 2015, to celebrate someone’s release from the Bibb County jail. At some point, an argument broke out in the club and spilled out into the parking lot.

Bibb sheriff’s deputies found Davis, 29, face down outside.

The following people were indicted by a grand jury Sept. 3 on charges including malice murder, felony murder, criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault in connection with Davis’s death: Gregory Bernard Staten Jr., Jaylon Patrick, Travion Lorenzo Veal, Nigel Jaquan Fitzpatrick, Jerry Davonta Ross and Terrico Bernard Wade.

“The investigation reached a point where we could take it to grand jury,” said Amy Leigh Womack, spokeswoman for the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The slaying of Davis, the indictment said, was committed by each of the six men “with intent to obtain, earn, maintain, and increase his status and position” in the Gangster Disciples criminal street gang.

Staten was named a person of interest the day after Davis was killed. The 28-year-old turned himself in at the sheriff’s office in January 2016. It was unclear when he bonded out of jail, but he was arrested again in December and charged with aggravated assault in a shooting at a west Macon motel that left a 31-year-old in critical condition. He is currently an inmate at the Bibb County jail.

In 2008, Staten was convicted of dog-fighting and cruelty to animals in Jones County, court records show.

The other five men also have sordid criminal histories. Many of their crimes have previously been reported by The Telegraph.

Jaylon Patrick, 23, was charged with felony theft by taking after stealing a man’s 2010 Mercedes in May 2014, court records show. He was sentenced as a first offender to 10 years probation to be served concurrently with other criminal cases in Jones County.

In 2016, Patrick went to prison for opiate distribution and possession in Jones County. He was released in November 2017, but arrested in Bibb County in 2018 on charges including theft by receiving, forgery and possession of marijuana among other charges.

He had been in the Bibb County jail for about a month when he hopped in a car and fled while washing patrol cars in November 2018. Four months later, he was stopped by a deputy for driving a Ford Explorer without a tag. He is back in jail without bond.

Terrico Bernard Wade has been in jail since December 2018 on charges stemming from a May 2017 arrest. The 28-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, in addition to multiple counts of possession of a gun during the commission of a crime.

Travion Lorenzo Veal was sentenced as a first offender after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in 2014. The 24-year-old originally was charged with armed robbery but that charge was dropped in a negotiated plea. According to the original indictment, Veal shot a man he was trying to rob for his groceries in June 2012.

Veal was sentenced to 15 years on probation plus a $500 fine. Probation was revoked in 2016 after Veal tested positive for marijuana numerous times and did not attend rehabilitation classes, court records show. He was charged in December 2017 with reckless conduct and fleeing police. According to jail records, he was arrested Sept. 4 on charges stemming from Davis’s killing.

Jerry Davonta Ross was indicted by a Bibb County grand jury in 2011 on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching, court records show. The now 26-year-old was accused of swiping someone’s Nintendo DS in December 2010. Ross pleaded not guilty and was not prosecuted. He was also accused of criminal trespassing for allegedly entering someone’s apartment that month, but that charge also was never prosecuted.

In 2013, Ross pleaded guilty to attempted theft by taking after trying to steal from a man’s car in June 2011, court records show. He was sentenced as a first offender to 5 years probation, but a month after the plea, it was revoked after he was arrested and charged with auto theft. In May 2014, he was charged with fighting, criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault. He absconded in 2015, records show.

The 2015 slaying of Davis was not the first or latest trouble at Club Status. Months before the killing, a member of the Crips criminal street gang was shot by one of the Blood criminal street gang members. Jawaski Keon Mack was convicted of the shooting and sentenced in February 2017 to 30 years, 15 of them in prison.

A woman was stabbed at Club Status in 2016 and in 2017 two people were shot there.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.