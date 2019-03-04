Bibb escapee caught after nearly four months on the run

A Bibb County Detention Center escapee on the run for almost four months was caught Monday after a traffic stop.
Jaylon Amon Patrick, 23, was the driver of a Ford Explorer that did not have a tag, according to a sheriff’s office release. When deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of Anthony Road and Swan Drive, Patrick and a passenger fled from the vehicle. He was caught after a short foot chase but the passenger got away.
Patrick is now charged with felony escape before conviction and probation violation. He is being held without bond.
He was working off community service hours at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office car wash on Nov. 10 when a car pulled up, Patrick jumped in and the car sped away.
He was originally in jail for theft by taking and probation violation.
