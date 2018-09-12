Armed robbery suspect fled more than 600 miles but couldn’t outrun the law

For more than two months after a July 4 crime spree, law enforcement officers have been looking for Javar Rashard Haywood.
Early Wednesday, Haywood was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery after he was arrested more than 600 miles away from Macon.
Haywood and Chelsey Danielle Evans, 30, are accused of two robberies and a shooting during another attempted robbery where a clerk was wounded.
Haywood, 27, formerly of Macon, was living in Fairborn, Ohio, when he was arrested, according to jail records.
John Edgar of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force said his unit had tracked him to Ohio, but didn’t have his precise location.
“He was pulled over by a marked unit and taken into custody,” Edgar said.
Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe said Haywood was stopped for a traffic violation on July 28 when he gave false information to the officer who found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Once Haywood was in jail in Ohio, officers discovered he was wanted in Georgia.
Investigators began tracking the duo before 3 a.m. on July 4 when 24-year-old Bhavesh Patel was grazed by a bullet during a botched armed robbery of the Citgo store at 1681 Rocky Creek Road.
About an hour later and 10 miles away, Haywood, who also goes by the name Javor Rashaad, is accused of jumping the counter at the Waffle House at 3620 Riverside Drive in an armed robbery on the north side of town.
At about 6:30 a.m. that Wednesday, Haywood and Evans allegedly arrived at the Exxon Quick Serve at 2311 Pio Nono Ave. and entered the store separately, according to surveillance images.
He was counting money believed to have been taken from the Waffle House as he entered the store and joined Evans in the game room, Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.
“The two suspects spent quite a bit of time in the game room ... talking and acting like they were just playing the games,” DeFoe said at the time.
After they were there for about an hour, Evans complained about one of the machines not working properly.
While the clerk was coming out of the counter enclosure, Haywood allegedly put his foot in the door and demanded money.
He fled with the cash and Evans stayed behind about five minutes before leaving in a blue Honda Civic missing its front hubcaps.
The car helped implicate them in the robberies and arrest warrants were issued.
Evans was arrested on July 12 and remains in the Bibb County jail on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
