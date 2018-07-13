Armed robbery spree’s alleged getaway driver in custody but gunman still at large

One person is in custody more than a week after an early morning crime spree left a Macon store clerk wounded on July 4.
Chelsey Danielle Evans, 30, of Andrews Drive in Macon, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault, according to Bibb County jail records.
Evans is accused of driving a family member’s blue 2005 Honda Civic with both front hubcaps missing to rob three businesses with 27-year-old Javar Rashard Haywood, who is still on the run.
According to Bibb County sheriff’s investigators, Evans and Haywood hit the Citgo on Rocky Creek Road at about 2:50 a.m. on July 4 where Haywood is accused of firing a shot at 24-year-old clerk Bhavesh Patel, who was grazed by the bullet.
They didn’t get any cash from that store, but about an hour later Haywood allegedly jumped the counter at the Waffle House at 3620 Riverside Drive where he took an undiclosed amount of cash from the restaurant near the Arkwright Road interchange of Interstate 75.
By 6:30 a.m., surveillance cameras at the Exxon Quick Serve at 2311 Pio Nono Avenue captured the duo entering the store.
They spent about an hour in the game room where Haywood was counting money presumably taken from the Waffle House.
Evans then went to the clerk and said one of the game machines was not working.
As the store employee left the enclosed counter, Haywood allegedly pulled a gun and robbed the store.
He ran away, but Evans stayed behind a few minutes before leaving in the Honda.
Both Haywood and Evans have criminal histories in Bibb County.
He pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in 2014 in an incident where he was also charged with marijuana possession and accused of bringing pot and cocaine into the Bibb County jail. Haywood also was arrested as a 15 year old and charged with aggravated child molestation after allegations of sodomy. That case was referred to juvenile court, according to court records.
Evans pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and obstruction of an officer in November of 2014 after she was accused of running from an officer and reckless driving in November of 2012.
Haywood is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He had a goatee at the time of the robberies.
Anyone with information is urged to call for a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
