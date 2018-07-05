July 4 robbery, shooting spree suspects identified but still on the run

A man and woman remain on the run following an armed robbery crime spree and shooting on the Fourth of July.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies have identified Javar Rashard Haywood, 27, as the alleged gunman in two robberies and an attempted holdup and shooting early Wednesday across Macon.

His suspected accomplice and getaway driver is believed to be Chelsey Danielle Evans, 30, according to the lookout.

Investigators have been tracking the duo after a Citgo store clerk was grazed by a bullet just before 3 a.m. as the gunman fired a shot as Bhavesh Patel was running toward the back of the south Macon store.

Patel went to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for the wound on his back.

About an hour later, Haywood, who also goes by the name Javor Rashaad, is accused of jumping the counter at the Waffle House at 3620 Riverside Drive in an armed robbery on the north side of town not far from the Arkwright Road interchange of Interstate 75.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Haywood and Evans reportedly arrived at the Exxon Quick Serve at 2311 Pio Nono Ave. and entered the store separately, according to surveillance images.

After spending the better part of an hour in the game room, Evans allegedly went to the counter and told the clerk there was a problem with one of the games.

When he went to check on the machine, Haywood allegedly pulled the gun and robbed the store before fleeing and leaving behind the woman identified as Evans.

She left about five minutes later in a blue 2005 Honda Civic that's missing the front two hubcaps.

The car, which reportedly was returned overnight to the owner by an unknown person, helped investigators link all three incidents.

Both Haywood and Evans have criminal histories in Bibb County.

He pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in 2014 in an incident where he was also charged with marijuana possession and accused of bringing pot and cocaine into the Bibb County jail. Haywood also was arrested as a 15 year old and charged with aggravated child molestation after allegations of sodomy. That case was referred to juvenile court, according to court records.

Evans pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and obstruction of an officer in November of 2014 after she was accused of running from an officer and reckless driving in November of 2012.

Anyone with information about the robbery incidents or knows the whereabouts of Evans and Haywood is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.