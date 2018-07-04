He shot a store clerk and didn't get any cash but likely robbed Waffle House an hour later

A gunman in a botched robbery attempt that wounded a south Bibb County clerk might have successfully held up a north Macon restaurant an hour later.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies believe the same man shot a fleeing clerk at the Citgo at 1681 Rocky Creek Road before robbing the Waffle House at 3620 Riverside Drive.

At about 2:50 a.m., a gunman came into the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from the post office in south Macon, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.

The man, who was wearing a blue bandana on his face, had the weapon in hand as he walked through the door, causing clerk Bhavesh Patel, 24, to run toward the back storeroom.

The gunman, described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds, fired through a window on the closed door between the counter area and the store.

The bullet grazed the clerk's back and the gunman ran out of the store and got into a blue 2010-2014 Honda Civic missing both front hubcaps.

He was wearing a black do-rag, a white V-neck shirt and dark blue jeans.

Patel declined medical treatment from paramedics at the scene but later went to the hospital where he was in stable condition.

Just before 3:50 a.m., investigators think the same gunman jumped the counter at the Waffle House near the Arkwright Road interchange of Interstate 75.

The man had a gun as he demanded cash from the register.

At the all-night eatery near Holiday Drive North, about 10 miles away from the Citgo, the gunman got an undisclosed amount of money before running out and leaving in what appeared to be the same blue Honda Civic missing the two front hubcaps.

Anyone with information about the gunman and the incidents is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.