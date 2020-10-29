Macon triple murder suspect extradited back to Georgia

A Middle Georgia man charged in connection to a triple homicide in Macon and the kidnapping of his then 2-year-old son has been extradited back to Georgia from Florida.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 29, was booked into the Bibb County jail late Wednesday afternoon on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, jail records show.

He’s accused of pulling out a gun and shooting family members of Jamila French, the mother of their son, King, during an altercation at a Moreland Avenue home.

French’s mother Janet Samuel, 67; her step-father James Samuel, 69; and her sister, Lachasta Childs, 47, were all shot multiple times, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Crockett then fled to Florida with the child, where he got into a standoff with Tampa police and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The standoff came after Crockett reportedly crashed his car on an exit ramp during a police chase that reached speeds over 120 miles per hour.

Crockett handed over his son to authorities unharmed, with the six-hour standoff ending peacefully, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Staff writer Justin Baxley contributed to this article.