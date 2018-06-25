The Telegraph wins 14 Georgia Associated Press Media Editors awards

Fellow all-stars watch a 360 dunk attempt by Taylor County's Lyn-J Dixon (23) during the Middle Georgia All-Star Basketball Classic in March at Tattnall Square Academy. Instead of focusing on the rim and player during a dunk contest in March I positioned myself at the other end of the court as fellow competitors were gathered under the basket. The body positioning of Dixon and the faces of the other competitors is why I enjoy this image. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com