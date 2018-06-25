The Telegraph wins 14 Georgia Associated Press Media Editors awards

The Telegraph won 14 Georgia Associated Press Media Editors awards in photography, feature writing, deadline reporting, beat reporting and non-deadline reporting for 2017.
Laura Corley received third place in best feature writing for her chilling story, "Break in Cold Case Solves Part of Vanishing," which explained the mystery of a man who was killed and dumped in Jones County, and remained unidentified for 33 years.
Joe Kovac Jr. took home two awards for best deadline reporting. His story of Gregg Allman’s death, written in partnership with Stanley Dunlap, was complimented for being “proof that breaking news doesn't have to involve crime or some disaster.” Kovac also received third place for an inside story of how two escapees were brought back to Georgia to face charges.
Kovac, along with Amy Lee Womack, won first place for best non-deadline story. The profile, which tells the story of a man accused of shooting two Peach County Sheriff's deputies from his son's point of view, was praised for its detail.
Liz Fabian won first place for best beat reporting for her coverage of Hurricane Irma.
Former photo editor Woody Marshall received six honors, including four second-place awards, one third place and one first-place win.
Beau Cabell was awarded third place for his basketball action shot in the best sports action photo category.
Jason Vorhees won best sports feature photo for his image of young basketball players admiring another player. He also got third place in best picture story that followed behind the scenes of a difficult season in the peach industry.
The awards were announced Saturday in Atlanta.
Comments