Break in 1980s Middle Georgia cold case solves part of long-mysterious vanishing

Cold case warms up as 1984 murder victim is identified Investigator Earl Humphries revisited the spot where William Maholland's body was discovered the morning of May 26, 1984. Maholland, 28, had been missing from Fort Lauderdale and a fisherman found him dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigator Earl Humphries revisited the spot where William Maholland's body was discovered the morning of May 26, 1984. Maholland, 28, had been missing from Fort Lauderdale and a fisherman found him dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Laura Corley The Telegraph

