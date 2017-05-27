Gregg Allman, Southern rock pioneer, dies at age 69

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:44 "Oh my God. I can see," woman says after treatment Pause 0:38 Gregg Allman's legacy lives on, says museum employee 6:30 Gregg Allman performs 'Sweet Melissa' at Mercer graduation 4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation 2:20 Mercer, President Jimmy Carter award Gregg Allman with honorary degree 1:27 'It's very traumatic,' says witness of fatal I-75 crash 1:12 Candlelight vigil held for missing teen 1:45 Services for Montezuma firefighter Darrell Plank 0:57 Firefighter killed battling fire arrives home in Montezuma 1:22 Classic comedy opens at Theatre Macon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Gregg Allman performed a crowd-pleasing 'Midnight Rider' for the class of 2016 graduation ceremony. He was later awarded with an honorary doctorate of humanities.

Gregg Allman performed a crowd-pleasing 'Midnight Rider' for the class of 2016 graduation ceremony. He was later awarded with an honorary doctorate of humanities.