State budget would fund Gray library, Perry fairgrounds works

ATLANTA The library in Gray would get an overhaul and the fairgrounds in Perry would get a new arena under the state budget approved by Georgia state lawmakers this week.
The library would get more computers, better spaces for children and seniors, plus an outdoor space for tapping into wireless internet 24 hours a day, under the planned overhaul. House and Senate budget-writers have proposed funding a $1.3 million bond for the works.
And the fairgrounds could start work on a new arena that’s meant to attract more livestock and equine shows. Fairgrounds leaders say such a new arena could put Perry on the international scene for such events. The arena could also host other events, like trade shows. The House-Senate budget proposal includes a bond to fund the $8.8 million works.
The budget is now under review by Republican Gov. Nathan Deal.
