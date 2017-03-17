State Senate budget proposes cash for Gray library overhaul

The public library in Gray is in for an overhaul with more computers and 24-hour indoor and outdoor internet, under the state Senate’s budget proposal.
“We are very excited to hopefully, cross fingers, be able to renovate that space,” said Jennifer Lautzenheiser, director of the Middle Georgia Regional Library.
Right now, people are waiting a long time for computers, she said, and children are getting turned away from literacy programs because the space for them is too small.
“There is a fire marshal and he only allows so many people in the space,” she said.
The redo would include a new computer lab, and programs for children would be held in a big open space where capacity doesn’t have to be limited.
The new plans include full handicap accessibility plus a senior area with comfortable seating, large print materials and adaptive technology like bigger screen computers right by the door, so it’s easy to reach.
The library would also get an outside seating area and wireless internet strong enough to be picked up from there or the parking lot.
“It’s kind of our way to extend hours when we don’t necessarily have the capability to do that with a full-fledged library,” she said.
The state Senate is proposing a $1.3 million bond for the works. It would be matched by $450,000 in county money, said Lautzenheiser.
The state House and Senate will soon finish negotiations on the roughly $25 billion dollar state budget. They will agree to a compromise budget by the end of March, sending it to Gov. Nathan Deal for his review.
Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee
