Perry fairgrounds seeks cash for new arena

The folks who run the fairground are looking to put Perry on the national and international scene when it comes to livestock and equine shows.
So they’re asking for a $8.78 million bond in next year’s state budget to build a new climate-controlled arena. It’s meant to help the fairgrounds accommodate larger shows, attract more visitors and hence, more income for the grounds and for other Middle Georgia businesses.
There’s no set design yet, nor is there a groundbreaking date, said Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter Executive Director Stephen Shimp, speaking after a board meeting in Atlanta on Wednesday. The first step is for the state Legislature to decide if it wants to approve the idea.
Budget hearings are still going on at the state Capitol. State Sen. Larry Walker III, R-Perry, supports the bond and has formally requested that it be added to the budget.
Shimp said the idea is to design a facility that will attract people from around the country and around the world. He said the arena would be fitted for equine and livestock shows as well as other events, like trade shows.
As a showplace for the equine and cattle industry, Shimp said the Agricenter is already elite, but that one more arena would take it to another level.
