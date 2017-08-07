More Middle Georgia schools changing dismissal times for solar eclipse

A few area districts are shortening their school days Aug. 21 because of the solar eclipse.
Jones County schools will release students in pre-K at 11:15 a.m., elementary at 11:30 a.m., Jones County High School ninth-grade campus at 11:55 a.m., and middle schools at 12:20 p.m. Car riders at the high school’s main campus will leave at noon and bus riders at 12:05 p.m.
In Monroe County, Mary Persons High School’s freshman campus and the Monroe County Achievement Center will end the day at 11:35 a..m., and the high school’s main campus and Monroe County Middle’s Hubbard Campus at 11:45 a.m. Car riders at Monroe County Middle’s Banks Stephens Campus will leave at 11:50 a.m. and bus riders at noon, and car riders at the elementary schools at noon and bus riders at 12:15 p.m.
Extra-curricular activities after 4 p.m. that day will run as scheduled for both districts, with parents responsible for getting children there. After-school programs at elementary schools will be canceled.
The early release times will allow friends and families to view the eclipse together or travel to areas where a total eclipse can be seen, press releases for the districts said. In addition, the school systems had concerns about safe viewing and were having a hard time finding and buying approved eclipse glasses for all students and faculty.
Other districts are choosing to end the day late. Bleckley County schools will dismiss students 30 minutes later, and Bibb County schools will let students out 45 minutes later Aug. 21.
This is the first time in 38 years that the United States will experience a total eclipse — when the moon blocks the sun. Area residents will be able to see a partial eclipse, with peak times predicted between 2:35 and 2:40 p.m., according to an interactive map from Vox Media.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments