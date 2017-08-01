Solar eclipse to delay dismissal of area schools Aug. 21

Bibb County students will get out of school 45 minutes later than usual Aug. 21 for the solar eclipse.
This will be the United States’ first total eclipse — when the moon blocks the sun — in 38 years. Bibb County residents will be able to see a partial eclipse, with the peak time predicted around 2:39 p.m., according to an interactive map from Vox Media. That’s right around when many area schools would be letting out.
On Aug. 21, the high school day will end at 3:20 p.m., elementary schools at 4:05 p.m., middle schools at 4:50 p.m. and Northwoods Academy at 3:45 p.m. A decision on the release time for Academy for Classical Education, which normally lets out at 3:15 p.m., should be made by the end of this week, Superintendent Curtis Jones said.
“It’s an opportunity to have a learning experience for students that we share with them,” Jones said. “There is some concern about safety for students when it’s happening. If those parents will allow us to keep the kids during the time, we’ll be able to make sure they observe the event in a safe way.”
Schools will use the extra time to teach students about the solar eclipse, and they will keep parents informed of their lesson plans and safety procedures, according to the district.
