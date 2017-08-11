A total solar eclipse will take place on Aug. 21, 2017.
Crawford County schools to delay dismissal for solar eclipse

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 11, 2017 11:16 AM

Crawford County schools join a growing list of districts that will let students out later than usual because of the solar eclipse.

The school system announced on Facebook Friday that students will be released from school one hour later than normal Aug. 21. The post says the eclipse will offer a “learning experience” for pupils leading up to the rare event.

It will be the first time in 38 years that a total eclipse will take place in the U.S.

Crawford joins Bibb, Bleckley, Baldwin and Putnam counties as some of the Middle school districts that have changed their dismissal times for Aug. 21.

Crawford County Schools will release 1 hour later than normal on August 21, 2017, due to safety and educational concerns...

Posted by Crawford County Schools on Friday, August 11, 2017

